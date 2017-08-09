Carpool Karaoke Series Premieres With Will Smith

Will Smith rode shotgun and joined James Corden for the premiere episode of Apple Music’s new Carpool Karaoke: The Series. The duo teamed up on Smith’s biggest hits and Corden surprised Smith with a marching band accompaniment on “Gettin Jiggy Wit’ It.” A six-minute preview was released to YouTube. To get the full episode, you need to subscribe to Apple Music. Two new episodes will be released each week and include appearances by John Legend, Alicia Keys, Metallica, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba.