The cause of death has been determined for man found dead in a Mankato laundromat in May .

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that 25-year-old Taylor Canterbury died of cardiac arrest. Canterbury’s body was discovered at the Front Street business on May 1.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Canterbury’s death.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

