Celebrate Summer With River 105’s 4th of July Block Party
By Greg Travis
|
Jun 25, 2017 @ 1:33 AM

The 4th of July…time for swimming, camping, fireworks, grilling food and drinking a few cold beverages.  And of course, you also need all your favorite music.    That’s why this 4th of July, 105-5 The River is throwing a Block Party!  From 6 am to 7 pm we kick off every hour with 4-song blocks of music from your favorite River artists–Michael Jackson, Billy Joel, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Bruno Mars.  So fire up the grill and turn up the radio–for the 4th of July Block Party from KIA of Mankato and 105-5 The River.

