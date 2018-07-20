Charges: Amboy Pair Hid Large Quantity Of Meth In A Secret Bedroom Compartment

Two Amboy residents are facing a multitude of felony drug charges after two different searches uncovered over 160 grams of methamphetamine, along with other drugs and paraphernalia, some in a hidden compartment of the home.

Twenty-seven-year-old Bridget Ann Palmer and 37-year-old Cain Buster Waltermann are charged with felony counts of aggravated 1st degree controlled substance crime, 1st degree possession, and 1st degree sales.

According to the complaint, agents with the Minnesota Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on July 17 on Palmer and Waltermann’s home near Amboy City Park. Palmer admitted to having meth in her bra and a told agents a meth pipe on the living room table belonged to her. Meth was also located in a desk drawer and on a shelf.

Waltermann was arrested while driving around Amboy with his child. The mother of the juvenile told police of a hidden compartment in the bedroom of Waterman’s home. Police obtained a second search warrant to search the compartment, which contained 154 grams of meth.

In addition to the meth, marijuana wax, a digital scale, two glass smoking pipes, and heroin were found, according to court documents. Police also located nearly $2,000 in cash and a DVR surveillance system.

The amount of meth found in the house in more than three times the threshold for first degree possession charges, and ten time the threshold for meth sales.

Waltermann and Palmer both have previous controlled substance convictions.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

