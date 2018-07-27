Charges: Eagle Lake Motorcyclist Swilled Whiskey While Driving, Threatened Police, Bar Patrons

An Eagle Lake man who allegedly operated his motorcycle while swilling from a bottle of whiskey also threatened law enforcement, bar patrons and employees, according to charges filed Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court.

Forty-year-old William Joseph Barsness is charged with three felony counts of DWI and three felony counts of threats of violence.

According to the complaint, on July 24, just after 8 p.m., a concerned citizen reported to police a male was pulled over on Highway 83 standing next to a motorcycle on the fog line and drinking Crown Royal directly from the bottle. He appeared to be trying to “cheers” passing vehicle, according to the caller. Several minutes later, an off-duty officer observed a motorcyclist who was swerving and holding an open bottle of Crown Royal, yelling, and flailing his arms.

At about 8:30 p.m., a man later identified as Barsness was reportedly in possession of a knife and harassing people at Flask, threatening to decapitate them. Police detained Barsness in Mettler’s Bar, where he made suicidal and homicidal comments to police, such as, “Give me a round from the shotgun and I will kill you pieces of s**t. Kill me.”

A Mettler’s bartender later reported to police that Barsness had been loud and belligerent, throwing money at her and threatening to burn down the bar. She also told police that Barsness told her he had been using cocaine and marijuana wax, and described Barsness as “tweaking.”

Barsness refused to participate in any roadside field sobriety testing and was ultimately transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems for further treatment due to his escalating violent behavior.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook