Charges: Eagle Lake Woman Received Welfare Benefits In Minnesota And Ohio Dually

An Eagle Lake woman has been charged with five felonies in Blue Earth County, accused of welfare fraud.

According to the complaint, Michelle Shoemaker, 52, was investigated by Blue Earth County Financial Services after learning that she did not respond to a request regarding her whereabouts. It was believed that Shoemaker has perhaps moved to back to Ohio, where she’d lived before she moved to Minnesota in July 2017. She applied for Minnesota welfare on September 11, 2017, and was approved for SNAP and cash benefits.

Documents obtained by investigators from the state of Ohio showed that Shoemaker reported her address as one in Columbus, Ohio on October 23, 2017. She also answered “no” to a question which asked if her household had moved. Food stamp issuance history showed that Shoemaker did in fact receive public assistance benefits in both Ohio and Minnesota for the months of September, October, and November of 2017.

The complaint states that Shoemaker received $1,022.34 in benefits from Blue Earth County Human Service for which she was not eligible.

Shoemaker is charged with wrongfully obtaining assistance, a felony, two felony counts of card fraud, felony theft by swindle, and felony declaration requirement for public assistance. Each charge carries a sentence of up to 5 years in jail, $10,000 fine, or both.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

