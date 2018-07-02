Charges: Man Fell Asleep At The Gas Pumps, Admitted To Cops He Had A Meth Kit

A New Ulm man who apparently passed out at gas station pump and was awakened by police officers is facing possible charges after admitting to having a meth kit in his vehicle.

Fifty-year-old Richard Frederick Premo had been passed out in his vehicle near gas pump #15 for approximately 30-45 minutes when officers responded to the call at the Kwik Trip on Premier Drive around 4:20 a.m, court documents say.

According to the criminal complaint, Premo awoke when police spoke to him, and claimed he’d fallen asleep. He told police that he didn’t have any medical conditions, but he admitted to “shooting up” methamphetamine the day prior. Premo admitted to police that his meth kit was in the vehicle, and offered to assist the officers to find it.

Premo’s vehicle contained needles, one containing an unknown dark liquid, rubber arm ties, alcohol swabs, sharps container, a glass methamphetamine pipe, and a vial of Narcan, according to court documents.

Premo is charged with one gross misdemeanor count of drug possession, and misdemeanor counts of DWI, possession of syringes and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

