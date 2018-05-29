Charges: New Ulm Couple Stored Meth Paraphernalia Within Child’s Reach

A New Ulm couple is charged with multiple drug related felonies in Brown County.

According to the complaint, police executed a search warrant at the home of 48-year-old Ronald Alan Leske, who admitted to officers that there would be meth and a glass pipe located an upstairs bedroom drawer. The items were located within reach of a child’s sippy cup a bowl of snacks.

A 4-year-old boy discovered alone and unsupervised upstairs was placed in custody of Brown County Family Services. The child’s mother, Krystal Marie Haas was not found at the home, but prescription pill bottles bearing her name were located.

A search of the rest of the home yielded a broken glass pipe, and a plastic scale that later tested positive for meth. Seven surveillance cameras were also found in the garage and basement.

Leske and Haas are each charged with two counts of felony drug possession and felony storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook