Charges: North Mankato Man Assaults Cop, Knocks Her Unconscious

Southernminnesotanews.com is reporting today that a 38-year-old man from North Mankato is facing two felony counts of assault after he allegedly knocked out a police officer.

According to the complaint, police were called on October 2nd to remove an “unwanted male” from a residence in North Mankato. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Anthony James Ubongen, but he refused to leave. After 15 minutes, police determined that Ubongen would have to be removed by force and he then allegedly punched one of the officers in the head several times.

A taser was then used, but it had no effect. Officers then used pepper spray and were ultimately able to get Ubongen in hand and leg restraints. At this point, the officer who had been punched began to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. She was caught by another officer, but was completely unresponsive for 15 to 20 seconds.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was there for about five days, and missed further time due to ongoing headaches from the assault. She has since returned to duty.