Charges: North Mankato Man Who Answered Hotel Room Door Wasn’t A Paying Guest

A North Mankato man who answered the door of what was supposed to be an unoccupied hotel room and allegedly left behind drug paraphernalia is facing felony drug charges.

Thirty-one-year-0ld Jason Lee Hoppe of North Mankato was charged Friday in Blue Earth County Court with felony 5th degree drug possession and misdemeanor trespass.

According to the complaint, a hotel employee at the Riverfront Inn was going to prepare a room for a new tenant on July 11. She called the room, which was supposed to be vacant, but a man answered. When the employee went to the room, Hoppe was sitting inside.

Hotel employees found both back windows of the room were broken and one was opened. The next afternoon, another employee called 911 to report that Hoppe was at the hotel, sitting in front of a different hotel room. He denied breaking in to a room the day before and told police he was there that day to visit his cousin.

Officers took Hoppe into custody. Items that Hoppe had left behind at the scene and recovered by police included a glass pipe with methamphetamine, a pipe with marijuana, and two hypodermic needles with methamphetamine. A metal pipe with marijuana was also found on Hoppe, according to court documents.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

