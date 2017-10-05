Check Out This Interactive Map Of The Most Popular Halloween Candy by State

The numbers don’t lie, Swedish Fish has taken the top spot as Georgia’s favorite Halloween candy, and for South Carolina it’s Candy Corn.

According to Candystore.com, 2nd place is Hershey Kisses and 3rd is Jolly Ranchers. In South Carolina, 2nd place goes to Skittles and 3rd to Hot Tamales.

Georgians will purchase about 130,647 pounds worth of Swedish Fish this year for trick-or-treat, and South Carolina will bring home 114,783 pounds of Candy Corn.

Georgia is the only state to choose Swedish Fish as a favorite. Joining SC as lovers of Candy Corn are Rhode Island, New Mexico, Michigan, Idaho and Alabama.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Source: CandyStore.com.

