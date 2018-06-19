Check Out The New MN State Fair Foods for 2018
By Greg Travis
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 6:43 AM

This is the Swedish Meatball Smorgas.  Just one of the 27 brand new foods for you to check out late this summer at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.  What else is new for 2018?  Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl, Bananas Foster French Toast, BBQ Split, Firecracker Shrimp Stuffed Avocado, Irish Tater Kegs, and much more.  Wait ’til you see it all!  Click here to see all the delicious new State Fair foods…  This year’s State Fair runs August 23rd-September 3rd.

