Check Out This Cheeto!!!

A Tennessee woman has gone viral thanks to an unusually long Cheeto. Jessica Rupie opened a medium-sized bag of Cheetos and found the extra long, snake-like cheese puff. Her roommate, Rue Lawrence, took a picture of it and posted it on Twitter. The picture quickly went viral. It appears that the long Cheeto is actually several Cheetos which somehow got stuck together end on end. The women thought about saving it, and perhaps should have considering there are people willing to pay good money for weird items like this on eBay. But ultimately, Rupie gave in to her hunger and munched down on it. Frito-Lay has not yet commented on it.