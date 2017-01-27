Cheesy Trump Memorabilia

The creative director of a 1995 Pizza Hut commercial starring Donald Trump and his ex-wife Ivana is selling off some rare memorabilia. The TV spot, which advertised the pizza chain’s new “stuffed crust pizza,” featured the former couple poking fun at their highly-publicized divorce. The commercial ends with Ivana reaching for the last slice and Donald telling her, “you’re only entitled to half.” The ad’s creative director has found the old storyboards, which were autographed by Donald and Ivana, and is looking to sell them for $15,000. The commercial is so cheesy, you just have to give it another watch!