Child Injured In Hit & Run, North Mankato Police Seek Driver

North Mankato Police are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run at 7:45 Friday morning that injured a young boy.

Lieutenant Nicole Adams says the third-grader was crossing the street in the 700 block of Center Street, near Monroe Elementary, when a vehicle ran over his foot. Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene and the boy was transported to the hospital.

Adams says the boy saw the vehicle before crossing and thought that the driver saw him, but apparently did not and she says the driver may not actually know that they ran over the boy’s foot.

Adams says there were several people in the area at the time and they’re asked to call North Mankato Police at 911 if they witnessed the hit and run.

Authorities do have a description of the vehicle, but are not releasing that information to the public as it may jeopardize their active investigation.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

