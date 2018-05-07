Child Seriously Injured In Weekend Crash

A 6-year girl was seriously injured in crash on Highway 14 on Saturday.

A Ford Fusion driven by 32-year-old Amber Nicole Atherton of Waterville, was turning westbound on to Highway 14 off 598th Avenue when it collided with an Ford F-150 pickup. The pickup, driven by Matthew Roger Anderson, 42, of Clear Lake, IA was eastbound on Highway 14 when the crash occurred.

Atherton and one of her passengers, a 4-year-old boy, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Mayo Clinic in Mankato. The 6-year-old girl in Atherton’s vehicle was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Neither Anderson and his passenger, Jarod Matthew Anderson, 20, were not injured.

