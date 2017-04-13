Children of the 90’s Rejoice! Tamagotchi Pets Are Back!

Remember Tamagotchi – the Japanese electronic pocket pet that everyone had in the ’90s? You know … The little toys that owners had to feed, check on, and bathe in order to keep them alive? Well, they’re back and – supposedly – better than ever. Japanese toymaker Bandai is re-releasing the famous electronic pet from 20 years ago and are keeping much of the design the same, but the new Tamagotchis will be half the size of the ones released in the ’90s. For now, they’re being offered in Japan. But since the toys have been flying off the shelves, it’s only a matter of time before we see them here in the U.S.