Chipotle Will Test a Drive-Thru Window This Fall

The logo of a Chipotle restaurant is seen in Golden, Colorado United States July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking - RTX3CV1C

Chipotle has never had a drive-thru, until now.

Executives, during a meeting with investors on Tuesday, announced that the food chain would be testing a “vehicular pickup window” at a restaurant in Ohio this fall, reports Business Insider.

“We need to evolve the Chipotle experience,” Chief Marketing Officer Mark Crumpacker said during a call to investors, according to the report.

The burrito restaurant has been struggling amid reports of food poisoning this week in Virginia, a flashback to the company’s 2015 nationwide incident that saw 120 Boston College students fall ill with Norovirus and 52 people in other states get sickened from E. Coli, according to the Huffington Post.