Chris Harrison Reveals a New Bachelor Hasn’t Been Chosen Yet: Here’s Why

Although Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette is coming to an end, a new Bachelor has yet to be chosen.

ET recently caught up with host Chris Harrison at the Men Tell All taping in Los Angeles, where he revealed ABC has yet to pick their next star of the popular reality series.

After being eliminated from season 13 of The Bachelorette, many fans have speculated that Dean Unglert could be the next Bachelor (if he doesn’t find love on Bachelor in Paradise, that is). Others are rooting for Peter Kraus, Eric Bigger or Bryan Abasolo, all who still have a chance at love with Lindsay.

“Dean, Peter, Brian, Eric. There’s four great candidates right there,” Harrison told ET’s Lauren Zima. “They’d all be great Bachelors, they would. I can’t poke a hole in any of them, but in all seriousness, we’ve not picked a Bachelor. So, I can tell you, no Bachelor is chosen.”

Harrison continued on, telling ET that the network plans to select their next star after Lindsay’s love story comes to an end and Bachelor in Paradise‘s upcoming fourth season “runs its course.”

“Nick [Viall] popped out of Paradise if you remember, we didn’t see that coming,” he explained. “We weren’t planning on it and then it happened. I think, lesson learned, we’re going to wait and just watch it all play out.”

“[Fans will know] as soon as I do,” he added. “We don’t start taping for quite some time. So there’s no reason — I know people would love for us to announce it, but there’s no reason to. We would just be jumping the gun. So, we’re going to wait.”

Although he couldn’t tell us too much about plans for the next season, Harrison did shut down speculation about the possibility of having two Bachelors.

“No, no. I won’t allow that to happen again,” he said. “We will not do that again. That’s such a pain in the butt.”

“It’s safe to say it’s more likely someone from Rachel’s season because that’s history,” he added. “Traditionally that’s what we do.”

