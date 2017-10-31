Christmas Festival Entertainment Stage Line-Up Reveal Pt. 1

Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival returns to the Verizon Center’s Grand Hall on Saturday, November 11th from 11-4. We are happy to announce that the first act to perform on the Garlick’s Water Conditioning entertainment stage at 11 am will be the Mankato Children’s Chorus. We have been lucky enough to have them perform at our festival for the past few years and they always do an amazing job. What a great way to kick things off! Keep watching for updates on the entertainment stage line-up in the days ahead.