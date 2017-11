Southern Minnesota Christmas Festival returns to the Verizon Center’s Grand Hall on Saturday, November 11th from 11-4. We are happy to announce 2 more acts that will perform on the Garlick’s Water Conditioning entertainment stage. At 11:30 am Moriah Huerta and Lauren Senden will be performing. These two ladies finished 1st & 2nd at the Mankato Sings competition earlier in the year. Keep watching for updates on the entertainment stage line-up in the days ahead.