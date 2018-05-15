Coffee Shop Refuses to Serve “Very Racist” Customer

Another race-related incident at a coffee shop has gone viral.

A month after a Starbucks in Philadelphia came under fire for calling police on two black men who were waiting to meet someone, a coffee shop in California has gone viral for refusing to serve a customer who made racist comments to a Muslim woman. The unidentified man was recorded on a cell phone video mocking the woman for wearing a headscarf and telling her, “I don’t like your religion” and “I don’t want to be killed by you.”

Video of the exchange has been viewed more than a million times on social media.

