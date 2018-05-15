Coffee Shop Refuses to Serve “Very Racist” Customer
By Greg Travis
|
May 15, 2018 @ 7:57 AM

Another race-related incident at a coffee shop has gone viral.

A month after a Starbucks in Philadelphia came under fire for calling police on two black men who were waiting to meet someone, a coffee shop in California has gone viral for refusing to serve a customer who made racist comments to a Muslim woman. The unidentified man was recorded on a cell phone video mocking the woman for wearing a headscarf and telling her, “I don’t like your religion” and “I don’t want to be killed by you.”

Video of the exchange has been viewed more than a million times on social media.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Would You Wear Matching Couples’ Underwear? Bet You Can’t Top This Lego Creation! Vote Now: Franklin Rogers Basketball Court Picked As Finalist For Timberwolves Refurbishment Program Your Debit And Credit Cards Are Covered In Germs! New Ulm Man Gets His 15 Minutes of Fame on American Pickers Tonight Thieves Steal 40+ iPhones From Southern MN Target
Comments