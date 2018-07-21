Commerce Drive To Close Monday

The City of North Mankato says that a portion of Commerce Drive east of Lor Ray Drive will be closed starting Monday.

A detour will be established to accommodate work related to South Central Services Co-op’s Student Support Services Center project at 1610 Commerce drive

Traffic will detour onto James Drive and then Collette Drive to access businesses and residences east of the project location.

Commerce Drive will reopen on Friday, July 27.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

