Community “Incident” Leads To Lockdown At Waseca High School

The Waseca High School was locked down for about a half-hour Friday morning after an “incident” in the community.

Principal Jeannie Swanson says the soft lockdown was from around 8:20 to 8:50 at the request of the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office. Swanson says there was never any danger to the children and while the outside doors were locked, staff kept teaching.

Southern Minnesota News is awaiting a call back from the Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath as to the details on the incident that prompted the lockdown request. Click here for updates.