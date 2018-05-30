Concerned Citizen Reports Bear Sighting Near Courtland

A concerned citizen who was out for her morning run reported that she encountered a bear near Courtland on Sunday morning.

Sara Huebener, who was visiting relatives in the area, said she was on County Road 45 between Highways 68 and 14 when she noticed the bear on the fog line near the Minnesota River bridge.

Huebener says the bear ran into the woods near the public water access, while she ran in the opposite direction. She notes that the bear was not aggressive or threatening.

Joseph Stangel, a wildlife supervisor with the Minnesota DNR says that bear sightings in southern Minnesota are actually more common than most people realize.

Stangel says in the Nicollet area, which is a 6 county area managed by the DNR, they typically get around 1 – 3 bear reports each year. He thinks the new bear reporting map has perhaps brought the bear sightings to light to more people.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

