Cookie Butter Oreos Could Be Headed Your Way Soon

Has this been a good summer for food or what? So far, we’ve been blessed with Totino’s mac ‘n’ cheese pizza rolls, Little Debbie s’mores cakes, and cake-stuffed Kit Kats. You name it, the food industry has delivered — but apparently it isn’t through with us yet, as rumors swirl on the internet of yet another new Oreo flavor.

Not to be outdone by Mississippi Mud Pie, Firework, or Dunkin’ Mocha Latte, the brand’s releasing Cookie Butter Oreos next — or so it seems. Originally posted by Instagram user @markie_devo, who’s known for teasing insider information in the food world, the leaker claims the product is real, though he says he doesn’t know exactly where it’ll be sold. Just that it’s rumored to hit stores on Sept. 18.

The cookie appears to be caramel-flavored while the filling is that classic gingersnap flavor you’d find from a Biscoff cookie. But don’t get too worked up about it just yet. Not only has Oreo yet to confirm the new flavor, mock-ups of this cookie combination have stirred up some trouble on social media since last fall.

Nonetheless, we still have our hopes up. That’s why we’ve reached out to Oreo brand reps for official confirmation on this potential flavor, so stayed tuned for updates.

Plus, just because the rumor seems far-fetched, (considering it came from a random Instagram user) doesn’t mean it’s without merit. Don’t forget that earlier this year another user leaked photos of the Dunkin’ Donut Mocha flavored Oreos, which turned out to be 100 percent real, and 100 percent delicious.

Source: cosmopolitan.com