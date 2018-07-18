Cops Who Went To Help Ailing Mankato Woman Find Drugs After Retrieving Baby’s Car Seat

A woman who called 911 for medical attention is facing charges after police who were on the scene to assist her with her baby found a baggie that tested positive for cocaine in her car.

Twenty-five-year-old Tanisha Marie Schroeder of Mankato was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony drug possession.

The criminal complaint says that Schroeder complained of abdominal pain to medical personnel who responded to her residence and told them she had a 9-month-old daughter and no one else was home. Schroeder gave permission for a police lieutenant retrieve the child’s car seat from her vehicle.

The lieutenant noticed a baggie containing cocaine on the floor of the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to court documents. A detective arriving to the scene to transport the child took custody.

Schroeder admitted to police she had cocaine and marijuana in her residence. A blue box containing marijuana was found near a child’s bottle and pacifier on the floor, and a pill bottle containing cocaine was located in a dresser drawer during a search of Schroeder’s home and vehicle.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook