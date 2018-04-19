Couples Are Ditching Honeymoons in Favor of ‘Manymoons’

Roughly 82 percent percent of newlyweds are opting for two- to five-day getaways right after their weddings, according to The Knot’s 2016 Romance Travel Study. The choice to go on a shorter trip right away is an attractive one for newlyweds who can’t take off of work or have other expenses to worry about.

“Couples can’t get away from work when they want to anymore,” Jacobs added. “The pressure doesn’t comport with the traditional two-weeks-off-the-grid honeymoon. So, many moons allow for multiple long weekends away that couples can take when everyone else in the world turns off, too like holiday weekends.”

To plan their manymoons, bride and grooms-to-be list out a few places they’d love to travel to and plan them for different times during the year. The choice ensures that they’ll be relaxing and connecting with each other on a new adventure several times throughout the year.