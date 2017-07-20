Cyclist Shows What Tour de France Does to One’s Legs in Freaky Viral Pic
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 20, 2017 @ 8:08 AM

Just how onerous is it to cycle 2,200 miles in 23 days with just two days off? A “freaky” photo leaves no doubt, per Mashable.

Sixteen stages into the Tour de France, 27-year-old Polish rider Pawel Poljanski posted a photo to Instagram showing what he says are his legs looking a “little tired.” That’s a pretty big understatement. As CNN reports, Poljanski’s skin is sunburned and his veins are bulging; his feet also look purple.

The grueling race—which this year takes riders through France, Germany, Belgium, and Luxembourg—wraps up Sunday in Paris.

