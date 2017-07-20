Cyclist Shows What Tour de France Does to One’s Legs in Freaky Viral Pic

Just how onerous is it to cycle 2,200 miles in 23 days with just two days off? A “freaky” photo leaves no doubt, per Mashable.

Sixteen stages into the Tour de France, 27-year-old Polish rider Pawel Poljanski posted a photo to Instagram showing what he says are his legs looking a “little tired.” That’s a pretty big understatement. As CNN reports, Poljanski’s skin is sunburned and his veins are bulging; his feet also look purple.

The grueling race—which this year takes riders through France, Germany, Belgium, and Luxembourg—wraps up Sunday in Paris.

Wow, that’s gross!!!