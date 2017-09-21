Dad Builds Most Amazing Playhouse For His Daughters

A Michigan dad who wanted to use his spare time to build a nice little backyard playhouse for his two daughters, got a little carried away. All right, he got very carried away.

What started out as a small project turned into a year-long construction job that resulted in the greatest playhouse ever.

Adam Boyd, who owns a residential remodeling business, built an enormous, two-story house in the yard for five-year-old Avery and two-year-old Violet.

The gorgeous playhouse, which includes a rock climbing wall, slide, swings and a bridge, also features a kitchen, light fixtures, hardwood floors, and furniture.

Boyd shared photos of the house on his company’s Facebook page and has started a new business called Spoiled Rotten Homes, which specializes in building playhouses.

Source: people.com