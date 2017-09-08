Dad Writes Letter from ‘Tooth Fairy’ to Scare His Kid Into Brushing More Often

Getting your kids to brush their teeth is no easy task, just ask any parent. That’s why this letter from “the Tooth Fairy” that this father wrote to his son is so very useful. If you want your kids to brush their teeth, make them think that the Tooth Fairy actually cares about the condition of teeth! BAM! Now you can manipulate them into doing something important using money and also an imaginary figure who is not you—it’s perfect!

A man named Henry Warren tweeted a picture of a letter he the Tooth Fairy wrote to his young son who was recently down one baby tooth. His tweet read, “Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough.”

In case it’s too hard to read, here it is in full: