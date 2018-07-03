Dad’s ‘Report Card’ for Daughter With Autism Goes Viral Because It’s the Sweetest
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 3, 2018 @ 8:26 AM

After seeing how upset his daughter was after receiving the report card she got from school, one dad took matters into his own hands to cheer her up. And now it’s going viral on Twitter — because it’s the sweetest, most “Dad” thing ever.

Shane Jackson’s daughter Sophie is autistic. Recently, Sophie came home from school crying because she received Ds on her report card — so Jackson did what any loving dad would do. He made her a new one.

Naturally, in this newly “revised” report card, Sophie is at the top of the class.

In a follow-up tweet, Jackson says Sophie was “so upset” because she had tried so hard in school. “It was all I could think of to help the situation, and it worked.”

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dairy Queen Has New Patriotic Blizzards for Fourth of July Top 5 Games to Play at the 4th of July BBQ, Ranked Teen Injured In Distracted Driving Crash In Serious, But Stable Condition 7 Gross Facts About Kiddie Pools, Because There’s So Much More Than Just Water Charges: Man Fell Asleep At The Gas Pumps, Admitted To Cops He Had A Meth Kit Mudslide Closes Highway 68 Near Courtland
Comments