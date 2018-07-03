Dad’s ‘Report Card’ for Daughter With Autism Goes Viral Because It’s the Sweetest

After seeing how upset his daughter was after receiving the report card she got from school, one dad took matters into his own hands to cheer her up. And now it’s going viral on Twitter — because it’s the sweetest, most “Dad” thing ever.

Shane Jackson’s daughter Sophie is autistic. Recently, Sophie came home from school crying because she received Ds on her report card — so Jackson did what any loving dad would do. He made her a new one.

Naturally, in this newly “revised” report card, Sophie is at the top of the class.

In a follow-up tweet, Jackson says Sophie was “so upset” because she had tried so hard in school. “It was all I could think of to help the situation, and it worked.”

