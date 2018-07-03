Dairy Queen Has New Patriotic Blizzards for Fourth of July

Ah, the first week of July. A time for basking in the sun, eating a lot of hot dogs, sweating profusely, and of course, celebrating America. Oh, and indulging in Dairy Queen’s new Americana-inspired Blizzards. Thank you DQ, for this act of patriotism.

The Star-Spangled Blizzard (in all of its glory) features creamy vanilla soft-serve blended with festive rock-candy with MORE vanilla soft-serve on top and MORE blue rock-candy. The red, white, and blue Blizzard is finished with a DQ Stars & Stripes StarKiss Frozen Treat. Hurry to DQ for this one, because it’s only available while supplies last. Also, it only comes in the popular mini size — in which case, I’ll take two.

If you miss the Star-Spangled Blizzard, there’s still hope. The new Oreo Firework Blizzard is the July Blizzard Treat of the Month, which means you can celebrate Fourth of July all month long via ice cream! The Oreo Firework Blizzard is vanilla soft-serve blended with Oreo cookie pieces and red and blue popping candy. You had me at Oreo cookie pieces.

Maria Hokanson, executive Vice President of Marketing for DQ said in a statement, “There’s no sweeter place this summer, and particularly during the Fourth of July holiday week, to celebrate America than at Diary Queen.” Our thoughts exactly!

