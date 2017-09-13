Daughter Goes Away to College; Mom Redoes Her Room as a Doggy Palace!

As one mother learned, it doesn’t count as an empty nest when you have a pet to fill it.

Maddie, a freshman at Texas A&M University, went off to college, leaving her 1-year-old puppy Nina behind at home for her mother to take care of. Instead, her mom Rosie re-decorated her entire bedroom into a room for Nina.

“I’m in college for not even a month & my mom rearranges my entire room just for my dog,” she wrote in a post that has since gone viral on Twitter. She shared screenshotted images of a text conversation in which her mom broke the news — complete with photos of her dog sitting on the bed in “Nina’s new room.”

“Originally we bought the dog for me, it was my Christmas present,” Maddie told BuzzFeed News. “Ever since we got her, my mom has been completely in love,” Maddie said. “Nina is literally her third child.”

Maddie claims her mother spends “way too much time” with the dog. That time extended into interior decorating, as Rosie has rearranged her daughter’s room, bought new bedding and added a chair all for the pup’s comfort.

People are weighing in on Twitter — and most of them are team Dog With a Room.

“We are NOT going to sit here and act like Nina doesn’t deserve it!!” wrote one fan.

