Daughter Receives Birthday Flowers & Card From Her Late Father

A Tennessee daughter recently celebrated her 21st birthday and, as she has for the past four years, received a special gift from her late father.

Mike Sellers passed away from pancreatic cancer when Bailey was 17, but before he died he arranged to have flowers sent to her every year on her birthday, along with a sweet note.

Bailey had a special bond with her father and chose to be home-schooled when she was 16 so that she could be around to take care of him. Mike knew Bailey would take his death very hard, so he wrote sweet notes to her and arranged to have them delivered with flowers until her 21st birthday.

His latest note reads, “This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given.” He continued, “Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be.”

Wow…anyone have a Kleenex?

