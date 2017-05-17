You Should Definitely Dress Up Your Guy In This For Summer!

A Kickstarter campaign for the one-piece garment, know as the RompHim, launched by Chicago-based ACED Design raised $45,067 within a day after its launch on May 15.

“Turn heads and break hearts when you take your RompHim for a spin,” the item description states. “Is it a romper specially designed for men? Sure, but it’s also so much more.”

The RompHim features a front shirt pocket, deep front pockets, adjustable waist tabs, a zipper back pocket and a zipper fly.

Would your man wear one?

