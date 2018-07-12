Demand For Vikings Training Camp Tickets Is Huge

Better get some before they are all gone! General admission tickets to seven days of Vikings training camp practices are already “sold out.”

The free general admission tickets have been going fast, with roughly 65,000 of the 90,000 available already reserved, Vikings media relations tells BMTN. The seven practices that are already booked to capacity are:

Saturday, July 28

Sunday, July 29

Friday, Aug. 3

Saturday, Aug. 4

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Thursday, Aug. 16

As you might’ve guessed, those are the most popular days to attending training camp. July 28 is the first full squad practice; Aug. 4 is the annual scrimmage under the lights; and Aug. 15-16 are the days the Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars are holding joint practices.

You might be able to get into those days by purchasing $20 reserved seating tickets, but the freebies are gone.

That leaves general admission tickets available for 11 other days, an average of 2,750 per day.

The Vikings are capping attendance at 5,000 fans per day in order to keep things running smoothly at their new headquarters and practice facility in Eagan.

You can reserve tickets right here.

Source: bringmethenews.com

