Disturbing Video Footage Shows St. Paul K-9 Attacking Innocent Bystander

Police have released body camera footage showing the moment a K-9 officer accidentally attacked an innocent bystander in St. Paul on Friday.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Glenn Slaughter, was bitten by the dog after police responded to a report of a man with a gun on the 900 block of Fourth Street East in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.

Slaughter, who was not involved in the incident, had been asked by officers to lay on the ground while police searched the area.

When K-9 Officer Mark Ross turned up with his canine partner, Suttree, the dog went for the prone Slaughter and bit him on the right forearm.

In the footage, which you can watch below, you can hear Ross shouting “No!” when Suttree breaks free from its collar, before yelling “Out!” – a command for the dog to release – while he was biting Slaughter.

Slaughter meanwhile can be heard groaning in pain, though his injuries didn’t require hospital treatment.

It took about 20 seconds for Suttree to release Slaughter.

On Monday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and police chief Todd Axtell announced changes to the K-9 unit after the latest K-9 bite case.

Source: bringmethenews.com

