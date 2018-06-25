Does This Truck’s Load Look Safe To You???
By Greg Travis
|
Jun 25, 2018 @ 7:38 AM

You really can’t blame this guy…he was just trying to make as few trips as possible.  But there’s no way this is safe!

Massachusetts State Police shared photos of a pickup truck cited for being massively overloaded with school desks and other furniture.

The state police said Trooper Joel Daoust stopped the pickup truck on Interstate 91 in Springfield when he spotted its precariously balancing load of school desks, chairs, cabinets and other furniture.

The driver was cited for driving with an unsecured/uncovered load.

Police urged drivers hauling large loads to “take a look at it” before driving and ask themselves, “What could go wrong?”

