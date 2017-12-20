Dog Dies After Blue Earth Man Dumps Its Bullet-Riddled Body On Bridge, Say Charges

A 33-year-old man from Blue Earth has been charged with a felony count of animal mistreatment-torture after the death of his dog.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it was alerted by a person who reported seeing Timothy Glanzman jump out of a red Dodge Ram pickup and dump an injured dog onto a bridge near Catholic Church Road on November 15th.

The witness rushed to the dog and brought it to the All Pets Medicine clinic in Mapleton, but the dog died that night and x-rays showed that it had sustained seven bullet wounds.

The deputy investigating the case went to the area where the dog was dumped and saw blood and fecal matter spattered over the roadway. The deputy then contacted Glanzman, who admitted that his German Shepard Hilda was gone, that his girlfriend drives a red Dodge Ram pickup and that his daughter owns a .22 rifle.

Authorities say Glanzman has denied killing the dog. The girlfriend refused to talk to the deputy.

The investigation is ongoing and it’s possible that other charges could be filed in the case.

Glanzman is due to make his first court appearance on January 22nd.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

