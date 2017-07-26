Dog Owners Take More Pics of Their Dogs Than Their Spouses

Rover.com released a report looking into the psyche of modern dog owners.

The report, The Truth About Dog People, found that most people, 65 percent, admitted to taking more photos of their dog than their significant other. In fact, 54 percent of dog owners would consider ending a relationship if their dog doesn’t like their partner.

“Young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parents than previous generations, but one category they lead in is pet ownership. They shower their dogs with attention and splurge on expensive gifts because their dog is their best friend, and they want to be their dog’s best friend too,” said Brandie Gonzales, pet lifestyle expert for Rover.

Other Key Findings