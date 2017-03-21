Don Henley: Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em

(St. Paul, MN) – The Eagles’ Don Henley is coming to the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul this summer and 105.5 The River is giving you a chance to win tickets before they go on sale.

Just listen to the Breakfast Club with Greg and John on Thursday, March 23rd, and when you hear a song from Don Henley or the Eagles, be the 5th caller at 507-385-1055 and you’ll be going to the show for free!

Henley will play Xcel on June 18th. Tickets go on sale Friday and are priced from $77 to $525.

The Eagles, with an amazing line up of musicians including Don Henley, were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s with hits like “Hotel California,” “Take It to the Limit,” and “One of These Nights.”

After the Eagles split up, Henley went on to a successful careeer as a solo artist with songs like “Dirty Laundry,” “The Boys of Summer,” and “The End of the Innocence.”

Photo credit: jeaneeem-Flickr.jpg