Listen to The Breakfast Club with Greg & John next week for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see the live stage production of A Charlie Brown Christmas at Verizon Center’s Grand Hall on December 13th. Click here for details. This will be a text-to-win contest so you’ll need to listen to Greg & John Monday morning to find out which keyword you’re going to need to text to 62582 to win. Good grief, we hope you win!