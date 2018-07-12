Dunkin Donuts Is Giving Away Free Donut Fries on Friday
By Greg Travis
|
Jul 12, 2018 @ 8:07 AM

Less than a month after Dunkin’ confirmed Donut Fries were to be sold nationwide, they’ve made another extremely important announcementthis Friday (July 13), at certain DD locations, the first 100 people through the door will get free Donut Fries.

What’s the occasion, you ask? Friday is National French Fry Day. And while Donut Fries aren’t French fries, they are fries because they are donuts … in the same shape … as French fries. It checks out!

The offer lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 25 different U.S. Dunkin’ locations (find out if your local DD is one of them here). If you need any more motivation to go and try to get a free box of warm, cinnamon-sugar goodness, please know that all fries being given away that day will come in “a special limited edition fry box.”

See you in the trenches.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

STUDY: Wearing a Tie Cuts Blood Supply to Your Brain McDonald’s App Offering Almost Any Sandwich for $1 Daily Through September Demand For Vikings Training Camp Tickets Is Huge “We Will Continue To Dig”Mankato Police Haven’t Given Up On Solving Khan Disappearance ‘Barbie Feet’ Is the Latest Weird Body Trend Sweeping Instagram 6 Wild Summer 2018 Wedding Trends You’ll Love
Comments