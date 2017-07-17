ED SHEERAN: Cameo in Season Premiere of Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran appeared on Sunday night’s season premiere of Game of Thrones.

He tweeted an image taken on set (quote) “Throwback to the time I was a Lannister.”

Twitter joked that the Game of Thrones catchphrase “Winter is Here” ought to have been “Ginger is Here.”

Like in real life, Sheeran’s character played the guitar. His voice caught the attention of Arya Stark [pr: ARE-yuh]. She stopped to hear him sing and complimented his “pretty song.”

Back in March, at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, producers teased this cameo. They’d tried for years to get Sheeran. The actress who plays Arya, Maisie [pr: Macy] Williams absolutely adores Ed. So his appearance was a surprise gift of sorts to her. (Entertainment Tonight)

Ed joked in the spring that Game of Thrones characters face only two fates (quote) “and I’d prefer to have sex than die in the show.”