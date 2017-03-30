Ed Sheeran’s Look-a-Like Is A Baby

Ed Sheeran finally got a glimpse of the two-year-old girl named Isla who strangely looks exactly like him. While appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the “Shape of You” crooner was presented with a picture of Isla. “She’s not mine,” joked Sheeran after looking at the photo. “She’s not mine! It’s mad the kind of things that go viral.” More seriously, Sheeran opened up about his future, and kids seem to be a big part of it. “I don’t want to be touring when I have kids, I want to be like nipping out every now and then and being able to actually be a father so yeah, I think I would definitely love kids,” he added.