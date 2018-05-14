EGG RECALL: 35 Sickened With Salmonella

As if worrying about your lettuce weren’t enough, now there’s a major egg recall.

35 people have come down with salmonella in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The eggs were produced by a North Carolina farm owned by Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms. They were sold under the brand names Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak and Crystal Farms.

The CDC says, “Check egg cartons for the following numbers: P-1065 (the plant number) and another set of numbers between 011 and 102 (the Julian date), or, for Publix and Sunups egg cartons, plant number P-1359D and Julian date 048A or 049A with Best Buy dates of APR 02 and APR 03.”

If you have recalled eggs in your fridge, you should toss them or return them for a refund.

