Eight Mankato Officers To Support Minneapolis Police Super Bowl Week

Eight Mankato police officers will be among those helping keep things safe during the week of the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

The officers volunteered for the duty during their scheduled days off in Mankato and will be paid by the Super Bowl Committee. Their duties have not yet been assigned, but they’re expected to work off site helping with vehicle and foot traffic and at various events.

The Mankato airport will also be called upon during the Super Bowl. At the last Super Bowl in Houston, around 1,700 private planes from around the country flew in and hundreds are expected to come to Minnesota for the big game as well. And since MSP International Airport does not have room for them all, some of them will be housed at smaller outlying airports, like the one in Mankato.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

