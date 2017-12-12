Elysian Man, Former Cleveland School Board Member, Gets Jail For Stealing From Job

A 45-year-old man from Elysian been sentenced to 20 days in jail for stealing from his employer.

Chad Phillips was also given 10 years of supervised probation, 40 hours of sentence to service, and ordered to pay more than $33,000 in restitution.

Police say while working at Seneca Foods in Blue Earth, Phillips used the company credit card for personal purchases of more than $15,000. He also stole numerous items including a lawn mower, a snow blower, a trailer and a computer; and pocketed company money from recycling scrap metal.

Phillips was fired from Seneca in November of 2016. The case also led him to resign his post as a member of the Cleveland School Board.

Phillips does still have another case in the courts for possession of stolen property. This after authorities discovered a trailer that Phillips had allegedly taken from Seneca, which he had denied having during the initial investigation.

The trailer was found along a tree line at Beaver Dam Resort.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

