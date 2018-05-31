Employee Arrested For Attempted Abduction At Menards
By Greg Travis
May 31, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

An employee of a Menards store has been arrested for trying to abduct a young child.

Police in Watertown, South Dakota say the attempted abduction of the 4-year-old child happened at the store Sunday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Tim Toomey says the 35-year-old Canby, Minnesota man grabbed the child and quickly walked away from the boy’s family. KSFY-TV reports the child’s father pursued the man to an employee break area where the employee released the boy.

Police were called and the employee was arrested on a possible charge of second-degree kidnapping. He’s currently being held on $20,000 cash bond.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

